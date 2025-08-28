Sounder trains available for Washington State Fair in Puyallup Aug. 30

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

State fairgoers can do the Puyallup and save time and money with special Sounder service Saturday, Aug. 30.

The first train departs Everett at 8:45 a.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 9:44 a.m.; it departs Seattle at 9:55 a.m., arriving in Puyallup at 10:37 a.m.

The second train departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.; it departs Seattle at 10:55 a.m., arriving in Puyallup at 11:37 a.m.

The first return train departs Puyallup at 5:50 p.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 6:39 p.m.; it departs Seattle at 6:45 p.m., arriving in Everett at 7:44 p.m.

The second return train departs Puyallup at 6:50 p.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 7:39 p.m.; it departs Seattle at 6:45 p.m., arriving in Everett at 8:44 p.m.

A full timetable of the State Fair service can be found at soundtransit.org/statefair.

Additional special service to the Washington State Fair is planned for Sept. 13.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend events is available at soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.

Riders can sign up to receive automatic email service alerts for the T Line, Link light rail, Sounder and ST Express routes. Rider alerts can inform you about service interruptions, special event service, holiday schedules and disruptions due to inclement weather. Sign up at soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/service-alerts.

Another way to skip lines at ticket vending machines is by getting an ORCA card. Cards only cost $3 for adults, plus whatever amount a rider chooses to load in the card’s E-purse or the cost of a pass that is good for unlimited transit trips.

ORCA LIFT fares are available for low-income adult passengers. Regional Reduced Fare permit holders are seniors age 65+ and riders with disabilities.

ORCA works on trains, buses and ferries throughout the region. More information is available at myORCA.com

A few additional reminders for a smoother trip:

Riders using an ORCA card should remember to tap on and off at Sounder stations.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations, as well as Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard and Northgate Link 1 Line stations, which connects to Sounder at the International District/Chinatown Station, and at Marymoor Village, Redmond Technology, BelRed and South Bellevue Link 2 Line stations.