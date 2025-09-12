Sounder trains available for Washington State Fair and Mariners vs. Angels this weekend

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

State fairgoers and baseball fans can take advantage of special Sounder service Saturday, Sept. 13 and Sunday Sept. 14.

On Saturday, two trains originating in Everett will serve the Washington State Fair in Puyallup via King Street Station. The first train departs Everett at 8:45 a.m. and

arrives at King Street Station at 9:44 a.m.; it departs Seattle at 9:55 a.m., arriving in Puyallup at 10:37 a.m. Shuttle buses are available from Puyallup Station to and from the fairgrounds.

The second train departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.; it departs Seattle at 10:55 a.m., arriving in Puyallup at 11:37 a.m.

The first return train departs Puyallup at 5:50 p.m. and arrives at King Street Station at 6:39 p.m.; it departs Seattle at 6:45 p.m., arriving in Everett at 7:44 p.m.

The second return train departs Puyallup at 6:50 p.m. and arrives at King Street Sation at 7:39 p.m.; it departs Seattle at 6:45 p.m., arriving in Everett at 8:44 p.m.

A full timetable of the State Fair service can be found at soundtransit.org/statefair.

On Sunday, special service will be available for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Angels.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station

at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend games is available at

soundtransit.org/eventservice.