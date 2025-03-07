Sounder trains available for Sounders FC vs. Los Angeles FC March 8

Sound Transit is offering Sounder train service to the Saturday, March 8 Sounders FC game at Lumen Field.

Special Sounder service for the 1:45 p.m. game against Los Angeles FC is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder event trains is available here.