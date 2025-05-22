Sounder trains available for Sounders FC vs. FC Dallas May 24

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is available for special service for the noon Sounders FC vs. Dallas game at noon Saturday, May 24.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 10:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder event trains is available here.