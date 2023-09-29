Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Rangers on Oct. 1

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Seattle Mariners game against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, Oct. 1
Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.
The special service will be available Sunday for the 12:10 p.m. game, the Mariners’ last regular season game for the 2023 MLB season.
From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line game train departs Lakewood at 9:11 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and arrives at King Street Station at 10:27 a.m.
From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.
Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at www.soundtransit.org/mariners.
