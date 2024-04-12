Sounder trains available for Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs game April 14

Sound Transit is offering special Sounder train service for fans attending the 1:10 p.m. Seattle Mariners game vs. the Chicago Cubs Sunday, April 14.

Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro bus service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return train departs 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.