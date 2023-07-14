Sounder trains available for July 16 Mariners game

Sound Transit is running its Sounder train to the Sunday, July 16 Mariners game at 1:10 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.
From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.
Both return trains depart 35 minutes after the conclusion of the baseball game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners and Sounders FC games is available at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/popular-destinations.
