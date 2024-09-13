Sounder trains available for Apple Cup and Mariners vs. Texas Rangers this weekend

Sports enthusiasts can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to two major events this weekend. Trains are running to both the 12:30 p.m. University of Washington vs. Washington State University Apple Cup game Saturday, Sept. 14 at Lumen Field and the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game Sunday, Sept. 15 at T-Mobile Park. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from the stadiums.

The special service will be available Saturday, Sept. 14 for the Apple Cup at 12:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 15, for the 1:10 p.m. Mariners game against the Texas Rangers.

For the Apple Cup, the inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with an 11:11 a.m. stop in Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

For the Mariners game, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m. The return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the Mariners game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend games is available at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.