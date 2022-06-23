Sounder train running to Sounders FC game Saturday

Sounders FC fans can take a Sounder train to the noon game on Saturday, June 25 against Sporting Kansas City.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

On Saturday, the inbound N Line train will depart Everett station at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving in Seattle 10:44 a.m.

The return train departs King Street Station 35 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders FC games is available at www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations, including the Edmonds station.