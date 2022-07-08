Sounder train offering service to Sounders FC match July 9

Sound Transit’s Sounder train is providing game day service to the 1:30 p.m. Sounders FC vs. Portland Timbers soccer match on Saturday, July 9 at Lumen Field.

The Everett-to-Seattle train departs Everett at 10:45 a.m., Mukilteo at 10:56 a.m. and Edmonds at 11:11 a.m. The train returns northbound — with stops in Edmonds, Mukilteo and Everett — 35 minutes after the match ends.

