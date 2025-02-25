Sounder train N line suspended due to landslide

Sound Transit’s N Line service is suspended until further notice due to landslide. A Sounder bus shuttle was scheduled to replace the N Line for the evening commute on Feb. 25.
If there are no additional landslide events, N Line service is expected to resume for the afternoon commute on Feb. 27. Updates will follow as they become available for the morning commute.
Visit the Sound Transit trip planner and filter to “bus only” to view alternative service options during a N Line service disruption.
Alternate service options:
Everett to Lynnwood: ST Express 512, Community Transit 201/202
Mukilteo to Lynnwood: Community Transit 117
Edmonds to Lynnwood: Community Transit 102 & 106
Lynnwood to Seattle: 1 Line, ST Express 515
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.