Sounder train available for Seahawks vs. Minnesota Vikings game Dec. 22

Sound Transit is running its Sounder trains to the 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22 Seahawks game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a 10:56 a.m. stop in Mukilteo and an 11:11 stop in Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Seahawks mascot Blitz has more tips on how to ride here.