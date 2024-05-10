Sounder train available for Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics

Sound Transit is offering Sounder train service to this Sunday’s May 12 Seattle Mariners game against the Oakland Athletics at 1:10 p.m. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The train depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Mariners games is available at soundtransit.org/mariners.