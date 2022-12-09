Sounder train available for Dec. 11 Seahawks vs. Carolina Panthers game

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will providing service to the Sunday, Dec. 11 Seahawks game against the Panthers, starting at 1:25 p.m.
The inbound Sounder N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11 a.m., arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.
The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.
An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.
Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.
Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services. Rail riders can avoid the post-game ticket vending machine lines by purchasing a Day Pass at their originating station. One-way tickets and Day Passes can also be purchased with the Transit GO Ticket app.
