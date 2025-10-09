Sounder special service will operate to Mariners playoff game against Detroit Tigers Oct. 10

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Sound Transit is running its Sounder trains to the Friday, Oct. 10 Seattle Mariners playoff game against the Detroit Tigers at 5:08 p.m. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Sounder, Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from T-Mobile Park.

On the N Line, the game train departs Everett at 2:45 p.m., stopping in Edmonds at 3:11 p.m., and arrives at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return train to Everett will depart 45 minutes after the game. Train 1704, the regularly scheduled 5:15 p.m. N Line departure to Everett, will be canceled.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving special events is available at www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.

Link light rail runs every 8 to 10 minutes most of the day and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, University District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from the stadium.

Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.