Sounder special service to Mariners playoff games against Detroit Tigers and Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sound Transit is running its Sounder trains to this weekend’s major sporting events. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Saturday, Oct. 4 for the 5:38 p.m. Mariners playoff game and Sunday, Oct. 5 for the 5:03 p.m. Mariners playoff game and the 1:05 p.m. Seahawks game against the Buccaneers.

On Saturday, Sounder service for the 5:38 p.m. Mariners playoff game begins with the inbound N Line train departing Everett at 3:45, arriving in Edmonds at 4:11 p.m. and at King Street at 4:44 p.m.

The train departs northbound 45 minutes after the game.

On Sunday, the inbound N Line train from Snohomish County for the Seahawks game departs Everett at 10:45 a.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 11:11, arriving at King Street Station at 11:44 a.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Later Sunday afternoon, an inbound N Line train for the Mariners departs Everett at 2:45 p.m., arriving in Edmonds at 3:11 and at King Street Station at 3:44 p.m.

The return train departs 45 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving weekend events is available at https://www.soundtransit.org/ride-with-us/event-service.

Given the overlap of travelers to the Seahawks and Mariners games on Sunday, parking at Sounder stations and Link stations will likely be constrained. The trip planner at www.soundtransit.org/ can help find bus transit service to train stations.