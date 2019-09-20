Sounder Seahawks game day trains will run Sunday

Seattle Seahawks fans can take Sound Transit’s Sounder trains to the Seahawks 1:25 p.m. game Sunday, Sept. 22 against the New Orleans Saints.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from CenturyLink Field.

Inbound Sounder trains from Snohomish County will depart Everett at 10:20 and 10:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 11:19 and 11:44 a.m.

Returns trains to Everett will leave Seattle 15 and 35 minutes after the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Many ST Express and King County Metro buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. King County Metro bus schedules can be found at kingcounty.gov/metro/schedules.

Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.

Free parking is available at all Sounder stations. A reminder that CenturyLink Stadium does not allow bags larger than 4.5×6.5,” so large purses should be left at home. A 1-gallon plastic freezer bag, 12x6x12” clear plastic bag or no bag at all will help get you through security faster.