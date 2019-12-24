Sounder game trains for Sunday Seahawks games canceled

Now that the time of the Sunday, Dec. 29 Seattle Seahawks game has been moved to 5:20 p.m., Sound Transit said it won’t be able to provide Sounder game trains to the Seattle vs. San Francisco contest.

The later start time for the game does not allow for enough required rest time for the train crews between Sunday night and regular Monday morning Sounder commuter service, Sound Transit said. Additional bus service will be provided on Sunday.

For Sound Transit bus schedules, visit www.soundtransit.org/schedules