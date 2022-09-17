Sound Transit to close several lanes, ramps overnight for light rail work

Sound Transit will close several lanes and ramps overnight Sept. 19-23 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link light rail extension project.
Beginning, Monday, Sept 19 the ramps listed below will close from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly:
- Monday, Sept. 19 through the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 20
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, Sept. 20 through the morning of Thursday, Sept. 22
- The two right lanes of the SR 104 collector distributor to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- The westbound SR 104 and the eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.
- The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 23 through the morning of Friday, Sept. 23
- The two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 236th Street Southwest will close nightly from 12:45 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.