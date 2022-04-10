Sound Transit work requires nightly closure of 236th Street SW April 11-14

Sound Transit’s contractor will be working overnight to install utilities from Monday, April 11 to Thursday, April 14, requiring the closure of 236th Street Southwest at the Mountlake Terrace Transit Station.
The work will occur between the on-ramp to Interstate 5 southbound and 59th Place West from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
See the map for details and a detour route.
