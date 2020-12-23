Sound Transit train, Link light rail, bus schedules for Christmas and New Year’s holiday

Riders should be aware of service reductions for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, including limited Sounder trains on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day service

Sounder commuter rail will not operate.

ST Express bus routes will operate on Sunday schedules.

Link light rail will run on Sunday schedules.

Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve service

Sounder Northline service will not operate.

ST Express buses and will operate regular weekday service.

Link light rail will operate on weekday schedules.

More holiday schedule information is available at soundtransit.org/Rider-Guide/Holiday-service.