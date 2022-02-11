Sound Transit to temporarily reduce service on some ST Express routes due to driver shortages

Citing a shortage of bus drivers, Sound Transit said Friday it will introduce temporary service reductions Feb. 14 on weekday service for some ST Express routes operated by Community Transit in Snohomish County. This temporary schedule adjustment will be in effect through March 19.

The operator shortage has resulted in canceled, delayed bus trips and unpredictable service, Sound Transit said in its Friday announcement, adding that the revised schedules provide more reliable and accurate information based on current staffing levels. Community Transit, which provides the drivers for these routes, is focused on recruiting and adding to its team, the announcement said.

“In general all of the transit agencies have been experiencing operator shortages,” Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said. As a result, agencies are working to get “more operators into the pipeline to replace workers who are leaving or retiring. It’s not all that different from the employment issues that are dogging businesses more generally,” he added.

The changes affect ST Express routes 510, 511, 512, 513 and 532. You can find out which trips are cancelled here.

Daily cancellations and longer-term suspensions of trips continue to occur due to operator shortages on other ST Express routes operated by King County Metro and Pierce Transit. You can find out which trips are cancelled on the ST trip cancellation alert on the service alerts page, which is updated daily.