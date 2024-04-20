Sound Transit to perform night work along I-5 in MLT starting April 22

Starting Monday, April 22, Sound Transit said its contractor will perform night work on Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace. This work will include median filter drain installation, metal beam guardrail installation and removal, and barrier removal.
The work will run from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday-Friday, through May 31 on the I-5 southbound and northbound shoulders and median.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.