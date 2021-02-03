Sound Transit to open Mountlake Terrace parking lot, new transit center bus loop at 59th Place Feb. 21

The new Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking lot and bus loop, located on 59th Place off 236th Street Southwest, is scheduled to open on Sunday, Feb. 21, Sound Transit said.
The parking lot — located on the eastern half of the MLT Transit Center — replaces the lot that was displaced to accommodate Lynnwood Link Light Rail construction. The new bus loop is being placed in order to prepare for light rail guideway construction. This new bus loop is temporary and will be in use until the Link light rail opens in 2024.
The parking lot and bus loop will open at 7 a.m. Feb. 21.
More details for riders who use the transit center:
- Routes 111, 112, 119 and King County Metro 347 will use bay 1 in the new bus loop.
- Routes 130, 870, 871 will use the stops on 236th Street Southwest in front of the transit center.
- The transit center parking garage and freeway station (bays 6 – 7) remain open.
- Customers transferring between the new bus loop and bays 6 – 7 at the freeway station should prepare for a total walking time of approximately seven minutes.