Sound Transit to open Mountlake Terrace parking lot, new transit center bus loop at 59th Place Feb. 21

The new Mountlake Terrace Transit Center parking lot and bus loop, located on 59th Place off 236th Street Southwest, is scheduled to open on Sunday, Feb. 21, Sound Transit said.

The parking lot — located on the eastern half of the MLT Transit Center — replaces the lot that was displaced to accommodate Lynnwood Link Light Rail construction. The new bus loop is being placed in order to prepare for light rail guideway construction. This new bus loop is temporary and will be in use until the Link light rail opens in 2024.

The parking lot and bus loop will open at 7 a.m. Feb. 21.

More details for riders who use the transit center: