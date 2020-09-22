Sound Transit to hold virtual public hearing Sept. 24 on 2021 Service Implementation Plan

Sound Transit will be holding a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 24, starting at 11 a.m. to receive public comment on Sound Transit’s 2021 Service Plan.

Each year, Sound Transit’s Service Planning Department prepares a Service Plan to guide the delivery of ST Express Bus, Sounder commuter rail, and Link light rail services. The document describes service and revisions proposed for the upcoming budget year. Information about the proposed plan is provided on the Annual Service Plan webpage.

Information about how to sign up for comment and how to join the meeting is available here.

To comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, call Sound Transit at 800-201-4900 or 888-713-6030 (TTY).

In addition to the public hearing, Sound Transit invites the public to comment on the plan by survey, phone or email through Friday, Sept. 25.

An online survey is available at www.soundtransit.org/sip The survey is also available in Spanish, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Vietnamese, Tagalog, Russian, and Korean.

To take the survey by phone, call 800-201-4900/TTY Relay: 711. Translation assistance is available for limited English proficiency persons at 800-823-9230/TTY Relay: 711

The public can also leave comments at 866-940-4387.

Email comments to servicechanges@soundtransit.org.