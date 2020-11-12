Sound Transit to hold virtual public hearing Nov 12 on proposed 2021 budget and property tax levy

Sound Transit will hold a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Nov. 12, starting at 11 a.m. to receive public comment on Sound Transit’s proposed 2021 Budget and a proposed action on the 2021 property tax levy of a statutory increase up to 1%.

Each year, Sound Transit’s Finance Department prepares a budget for the coming year. The proposed 2021 budget documents are available for review at www.soundtransit.org/About-Sound-Transit/Accountability/Financial-documents.

Information on the proposed action regarding the 2021 property tax levy increase can be found at www.soundtransit.org/sites/default/files/documents/2021-budget-property-tax-hearing.pdf

Information about how to sign up for comment and how to join the meeting is available at www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/public-hearing-2021-property-tax-levy-proposed-2021-budget-2020.

In order to comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing — Thursday, Nov. 12 — until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, please call Sound Transit at 800-201-4900 or 888-713-6030 (TTY) or email accessibility@soundtransit.org.

Sound Transit is also accepting comments about the proposed 2021 budget via email atBudgetComments@soundtransit.org