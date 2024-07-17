Sound Transit to hold public hearing for 2024-2029 Transit Development Plan

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Sound Transit will hold a public hearing on its 2024-2029 Transit Development Plan, now available online, at Union Station, 401 South Jackson St. in Seattle, and virtually, from 9:30-10 a.m.

According to a news release announcing the meeting, the Transit Development Plan provides updated information to the Washington State Department of Transportation on various elements of public transit service delivered by Sound Transit. It contains details on the agency’s goals (and how they align with state and local long-range priorities), performance measures and targets, planned capital improvements and operating changes for the next six years, and a multiyear financial plan overview.

As a public transit agency in the state of Washington, Sound Transit is required annually to prepare a six-year Transit Development Plan.

To comment at the public hearing, advance sign-up is required. If you wish to comment in person, sign up ahead of time with your name ane email address on a sheet outside of the board room. If you wish to listen or comment virtually, details will be published on the hearing’s event page.

The sign-up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.