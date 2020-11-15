Sound Transit to continue nighttime closures of SR 104 off-ramps starting Nov. 16

Starting Monday, Nov. 16, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work for a future Lynnwood Link light rail bridge north of the SR 104 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange. Both the on-ramps and the off-ramps from northbound I-5 to westbound SR 104 will be closed while this work is underway. Detours will be provided (see map).

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work, which is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

The work is set to run Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Nighttime closure/detours will be in effect from 8 p.m.-4 a.m.