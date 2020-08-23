Sound Transit to continue night work at SR 104 and I-5 interchange Aug. 24-Sept. 4

Starting Monday, Aug. 24, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work at the State Route 104 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange, to prepare for future light rail guideway columns from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace. Both the on and off ramps will be closed while this work is underway. Detours will be provided (see map).

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work, which is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled. It will include mobilization/demobilization of equipment, electrical work, striping, earthwork, drilling, concrete forming, trucking and related activities.

The work is scheduled to run from Monday, Aug. 24, through Friday, Sept. 4., Monday – Friday 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Nighttime closures and detours will be in effect from Monday, 8 p.m. – Friday, 4 a.m. Affected areas are the northbound I-5 off ramp to westbound SR 104 and westbound SR 104 to the on ramp for northbound I-5.