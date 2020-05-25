Sound Transit to close SR 104 on and off ramps overnight starting May 28

As early as Thursday, May 28, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin night work on the ramp from eastbound State Route 104 to the northbound ramp of Interstate 5. Both the on and off ramps will be closed while this work is being done.

Detours will be provided (see map). The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. The work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

The closure will allow preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR 104 and work for columns approximately from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace. Work will potentially include mobilization/demobilization, electrical work, striping, earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.

The work is set to run from Thursday, May 28, through Saturday, June 13. Hours are 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday – Friday and 10 p.m.-9 a.m. weekends. Signs will be posted for detours.

Affected areas are:

Eastbound SR 104 on ramp to northbound I-5 ramp.

Northbound I-5 off ramp to westbound SR 104.

Northbound I-5 off ramp to eastbound SR 104.

To learn more, contact the outreach specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300. The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.