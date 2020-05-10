Sound Transit to close SR 104 on and off ramps overnight starting May 11

As early as Monday, May 11, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin night work on the ramp from eastbound State Route 104 to the northbound ramp of Interstate 5. Both the on and off ramps will be closed while this work is being done. Detours will be provided (see map).

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

The crews will be doing preparations for a temporary signal. Work will include trenching, boring, electrical work, demolition of asphalt and concrete, earthwork, and trucking concrete and asphalt placement.

The work is scheduled to run Monday – Friday from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. starting Monday, May 11, through Friday, May 29. There is also scheduled to be work done Sunday, May 17 from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

For more information, contact the outreach specialist at lynnwoodlink@soundtransit.org or 206-398-5300 The after-hours construction hotline is 888-298-2395.