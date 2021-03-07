Sound Transit to close SR 104 off-ramps overnight March 7

Beginning Sunday, March 7, Sound Transit’s contractor will work overnight at the State Route (SR) 104 and northbound Intertate 5 interchange. All lanes of traffic on SR 104, the off-ramp from I-5 northbound to SR 104 WB, and the on-ramp from SR 104 eastbound to I-5 northbound will be closed while work is underway. Detours will be provided (see map).

The closures and detours will run both Sunday and Monday, March 7 and 8, from midnight to 5 a.m.

