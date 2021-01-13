Sound Transit to close SR 104 off-ramps overnight Jan. 14, 28

Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to continue night work at the State Route 104 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange starting Thursday, Jan. 28.

The off-ramp from I-5 to SR 104 westbound will be closed while this work is underway. Detours will be provided (see map above). The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work, which is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.

The work will run Thursday, Jan. 14 and Thursday, Jan. 28, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. The night closure and detours each day will run from 9 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday each day.