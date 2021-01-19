Sound Transit to close I-5 NB at SR 104 exit overnight Jan. 22-24 for light-rail crossing work

During overnight hours Friday, Jan. 22-Sunday, Jan. 24, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the I-5 northbound lanes at Exit 177, SR 104, where traffic will be detoured to Highway 99. The closure is necessary to perform work for the Lynnwood Link Light Rail extension section crossing I-5.

Work will occur on the I-5 northbound shoulder and center median of I-5, between 228th Street Southwest and 236th Place Southwest and near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway Station. (See map for detour information.) Southbound I-5 will remain open in the area.

Hours are as follows:

Friday, Jan. 22, through Saturday, Jan. 23, 11 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23, through Sunday, Jan. 24, 11 p.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24, through Monday, Jan. 25, 11 p.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Uniformed police officers will be present during the closure to manage traffic at the following intersections: