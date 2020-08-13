Sound Transit suspends shuttle service between MLT Transit Center and Roger’s Market parking lot

Sound Transit says it has canceled until further notice the shuttle service between the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and the interim park and ride lot at the former Roger’s Market on 56th Avenue West.

Riders can catch Community Transit bus routes 119, 130, 810 or 817 instead to ride between the two locations.

Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said the suspension was due to lower ridership, noting that there was no demand for the shuttle. Overall, “Sound Transit’s ridership is down more than 80% over the pre-COVID baseline,” he said.