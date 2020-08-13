Sound Transit suspends shuttle service between MLT Transit Center and Roger’s Market parking lot

Sound Transit says it has canceled until further notice the shuttle service between the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and the interim park and ride lot at the former Roger’s Market on 56th Avenue West.
Riders can catch Community Transit bus routes 119, 130, 810 or 817 instead to ride between the two locations.
Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said the suspension was due to lower ridership, noting that there was no demand for the shuttle. Overall, “Sound Transit’s ridership is down more than 80% over the pre-COVID baseline,” he said.
The interim park and ride lot replaced existing commuter parking displaced during the construction of the Lynnwood Link Extension Light Rail guideway, and the light rail station over 236th Street Southwest. Sound Transit will build a temporary parking lot next to the current transit center, on 59th Place West, which will replace all of the surface parking stalls that will be unavailable during light rail construction. The temporary lot is set to open in February 2021.