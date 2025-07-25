Sound Transit sets public hearing Aug. 7 for 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan 

Sound Transit will hold a public hearing on its 2025-2030 Transit Development Plan from 9:30-10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7. The meeting will be in-person at Union Station, 401 S. Jackson St. in Seattle, and also streamed virtually.

The Transit Development Plan, now available online , updated information to the Washington State Department of Transportation on various elements of public transit service delivered by Sound Transit. It contains details on the agency’s goals (and how they align with state and local long-range priorities), performance measures and targets, planned capital improvements and operating changes for the next six years, and a multiyear financial plan overview.

As a public transit agency in Washington State, Sound Transit is required annually to prepare a six-year Transit Development Plan.

Advance sign-up is required to comment at the public hearing. If you wish to comment in person, you must sign up ahead of time on a sheet outside of the Boardroom. If you wish to listen or comment virtually, details will be published on the hearing’s event page .

The sign-up window will be open online from 12:01 a.m. Aug. 7 until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign-up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

For information in alternative formats, call 800-889-6368 / TTY: 711 (do not use TTY Relay) or email main@soundtransit.org. Direct requests for an accommodation to participate in a public meeting to the organizers of the meeting.