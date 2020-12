Starting Tuesday, Dec. 8, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin working nights on the eastern half of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center off 236th Street Southwest at 59th Place. The work will pave the way for guideway construction of the Lynnwood Link Light Rail Extension, and will be in effect for the remainder of 2020.

The work will run from 10 p.m.-7 a.m. starting Dec. 8 and run through Jan. 2. It will be done Mondays-Fridays, excluding holidays.