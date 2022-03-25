Sound Transit seeks volunteers to serve on agency oversight panel

Sound Transit is looking for volunteers from Snohomish County and other areas to serve on its Community Oversight Panel (COP).

The COP was created in 1997 to independently monitor Sound Transit and make sure it meets its commitments to build and operate a regional bus, light rail and commuter rail transit system. Its 15 members represent a variety of interests, professional expertise and lived experience.

According to a Sound Transit news release, the members are tasked with being knowledgeable about the agency’s actions and plans, reviewing programs, asking hard questions and reporting findings back to the Sound Transit Board of Directors. Agency staff regularly brief the panel on all aspects of Sound Transit’s planning, construction and operational activities.

The panel has eight openings: one for Pierce County, two for Snohomish County, two for North King County, one for East King County and two for South King County. COP members serve three-year terms and come from a variety of backgrounds throughout the Sound Transit service area.

While the panel members were previously required to attend two meetings per month during business hours at Union Station in Seattle, meetings will now be held once a month in the evenings with an option to join virtually.

Individuals who have skill, experience or insights into any of the following areas and care about the direction of the biggest transit investment program in the nation should consider applying:

Community engagement activities

Project planning

Budgeting and financial planning

Project schedule management

Performance audits

Social justice and equity efforts

Rider experience

Members must live or work in the Sound Transit District and commit to attending one meeting a month either in person or virtually from 5:30 p.m. – 8:15 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Submit an application online or mail/email a completed application and a resume to Kent Keel, Sound Transit Board Chair, 401 S. Jackson St., Seattle, WA 98104-2826; or emailtheboard@soundtransit.org.

Copies of all applications and resumes or other summary of experience will be provided to the Sound Transit Board for its review. The board’s executive committee will review and recommend candidates. The board of directors will confirm the appointments.

Persons from diverse backgrounds and professional areas of expertise, persons of color and women are encouraged to apply.