Sound Transit seeks Snohomish County volunteer for Citizen Oversight Panel

The Sound Transit Citizen Oversight Panel (COP) has a current opening for a volunteer from Snohomish County.

The COP was created in 1997 to act as an independent oversight entity. The group digs into agency details, asks questions and reports its findings to the Sound Transit Board of Directors.

The COP is made up of 15 members, which represent a variety of interests, professional expertise and experience. The panel meets twice per month during normal business hours.

Application materials are available online at this link. To qualify, applicants must:

Be a registered voter within the Sound Transit District and reside and/or work in Snohomish County;

Have experience/skills in one or more areas related to the panel’s responsibilities: business management, engineering, financial management, public facilities and services, large projects construction management, government processes and public policy development or review;

Be able to attend meetings twice each month during normal business hours.

Copies of all applications and resumes will be provided to the Sound Transit Board for its review. The Board’s Executive Committee will review and recommend candidates. The Board of Directors will confirm the appointments.

More information can be found at the Sound Transit website.