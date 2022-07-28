Sound Transit seeks public feedback on 2023 service plan

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about changes to ST Express service and provide feedback on the 2023 service plan.

In last year’s service plan, Sound Transit proposed and approved service increases on a number of key routes, but persistent pandemic challenges and operator shortages have delayed those improvements, the agency said in a news release. In fact, operator shortages over the past year made emergency service reductions necessary on several routes, including some where the agency planned to increase service.

It is still Sound Transit’s goal to deliver the improvements outlined in last year’s service plan, the news release said. As the agency continues to navigate widespread workforce challenges, however, it is required as part of the 2023 service plan to formalize the current service levels until operator availability improves.

The public can provide feedback on the proposed changes in the following ways:

Website and online survey

Learn about the proposed changes online at 2023serviceplan.participate.online.

The website includes an online survey for visitors to provide feedback. Both the website and survey are also available in Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Russian, Korean, and both Traditional and Simplified Chinese. The website is available now through Aug. 16.

Phone

The public can also leave comments at 866-940-4387.

Email

Email comments to servicechanges@soundtransit.org.

Virtual open house

The public is invited to attend a virtual open house on Aug.t 9 at noon. Anyone interested in attending should register in advance at this link.