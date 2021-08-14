Sound Transit seeks public comment on transit development plan

Sound Transit is seeking public comment on its proposed Transit Development Plan. People can view the plan and leave comment through Sept. 2 at www.soundtransit.org/tdp

In accordance with state law, Sound Transit is required to prepare a six-year transit development plan and annual report, as well as conduct a public hearing. This transit development plan consists of Sound Transit’s proposed program to meet state and local priorities for Sound Transit’s existing transportation services, including capital improvements under the following: Sound Move, Sound Transit 2 approved by voters in November 2008, Sound Transit 3 approved by voters in November 2016, operating changes to the existing system, and how Sound Transit will fund existing program needs over the next six years.

In addition to leaving comment on the website, people are also invited to attend a virtual public hearing on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m.

To comment at the virtual public hearing, you will need to sign up in advance. The sign-up window will be open from 8 a.m. on the day of the hearing until five minutes before the hearing’s scheduled start time. Sign up requires your name and email address. Commenters will be called on by name in the order they signed up.

To participate in the public hearing via computer or smart phone, visit www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/public-hearing-transit-development-plan-2021-2026-2020-annual. If a password is not already entered, enter the following password: Agency.

To participate in the public hearing via phone, call 415-655-0001 or 206-207-1700, then enter access code: 146 890 4147 and pin code: #.

For more information on the public hearing or to request ADA accommodation, call Sound Transit at 800-201-4900, TTY Relay 711, or go to www.soundtransit.org/help-contacts.