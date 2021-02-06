Sound Transit schedules overnight closures of 236th St SW starting Feb. 8

Starting Monday, Feb. 8, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin work to install girders for the Lynnwood Link Extension trackway on 236th Street Southwest in front of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center.

Girders are the cross section that goes from column to column to form the trackway.

The work is scheduled from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8 through Thursday, Feb. 11, and Wednesday, Feb.17 through Friday, Feb. 19.

Eastbound 236th Street Southwest and the Interstate 5 NB off-ramp to 236th Street Southwest will be closed. Westbound 236th Street Southwest will remain open. (See map for details.)