Sound Transit reducing some ST Express routes as part of September service change

Service changes for Sound Transit service will take effect starting Sept.17. The changes include additional reductions as well as extending reductions that were implemented at the end of 2021 on certain ST Express routes due to operator shortages. The reductions will affect frequency of service on weekdays.

In fall 2021, the Sound Transit Board of Directors approved service increases through the agency’s 2022 Service Plan. However, changing effects of the pandemic and broad employment trends have since resulted in nationwide transit operator shortages, requiring long-term trip cancellations and reductions on some ST Express routes, the agency said.

The service change dates are as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 17, King County Metro-operated ST Express

Sunday, Sept. 18, Community Transit-operated and Pierce Transit-operated ST Express

Monday, September 19, Sounder

Changes on ST Express service

The following ST Express routes will have service changes. Please Visit Sound Transit’s website for more details on individual route schedules.

510: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. One trip cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

511: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Two trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

512: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Adding six Saturday trips and two Sunday trips. Two weekday trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

513: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Two trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

522: Eliminating five weekday trips due to staffing shortages.

532: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Two trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

535: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times. Three weekday trips cancelled until further notice due to staffing shortages.

542: Eliminating two weekday trips due to staffing shortages.

545: Eliminating one weekday trip due to staffing shortages.

550: Eliminating three weekday trips due to staffing shortages.

556: Eliminating one weekday trip due to staffing shortages.

560: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

566: Eliminating one weekday trip due to staffing shortages; three southbound trips will end at Kent Station with connections to Sounder S Line for continuing service to Auburn.

577: Resuming stops at 4th Avenue and Union Street. Updating schedule to reflect current travel times and to align with King County Metro Route 177, which also operates between Federal Way and Seattle.

578: Resuming stops at 4th Avenue and Union Street. Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

590: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

592: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

594: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

595: Updating schedule to reflect current travel times.

For trip planning assistance or other questions, contact Customer Service at 888-889-6368, TTY Relay 711, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A language line is available to provide interpretation assistance for passengers who speak languages other than English at 800-823-9230, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

