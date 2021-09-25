Sound Transit plans two weeks of nighttime closures for 236th Street SW

Drivers should expect overnight closures of 236th Street Southwest near Interstate 5 from Sept. 27 through Oct. 14.

Sound Transit will be working on the elevated trackway for light rail from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Mondays through Thursdays during that stretch of time. Detours will be provided. There’s also a temporary noise variance in place.

Light rail is scheduled to begin service in Mountlake Terrace in 2024, with a 10-minute ride to Northgate. Sign up for Sound Transit construction notifications at www.soundtransit.org/system-expansion/mountlake-terrace-station.