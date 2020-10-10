Sound Transit plans overnight work Oct 12-14 to install temporary traffic signal on 220th ST SW

Posted: October 9, 2020

Starting Monday, Oct. 12, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin overnight work to install a temporary traffic signal on 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

The work will be located along the curb near the sidewalk on the north side of 220th, and will include potholing, trenching, boring, electrical work, saw-cutting, earthwork, and trucking. The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work.

The work will from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 – Wednesday, Oct. 14. Pedestrian detour signs will be posted.

