Sound Transit plans nighttime closures of SR 104 off-ramps starting next week

Starting Monday, August 10, Sound Transit’s contractor will continue night work at the SR 104 and northbound Interstate 5 interchange. Both the off-ramps and on the off-ramps will be closed while this work is underway, and detours will be provided (see map).

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete this work.

This is preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR 104 and for future guideway columns from exit 177 to the Lynnwood Link light rail station at Mountlake Terrace. Work will include mobilization/demobilization of equipment, electrical work, striping, earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.

The work is scheduled to run from Monday, Aug. 10, through Friday, Aug. 21.

You can sign up for construction alerts at www.soundtransit.org/subscribe or check for Lynnwood Link extension news and updates at www.soundtransit.org/LLE.