Sound Transit plans night work at Melody Hill staging yard starting Aug. 20

For the next week, Sound Transit said its contractor will use a section of the work area along 212th Street Southwest and 220th Street Street Southwest near Interstate 5 (see map) to complete grading and material removal.

Work will include large trucks and excavators hauling dirt from the site, and the contractor will stage noise blankets at the surrounding houses to further minimize noise. The contractor has obtained an approved noise variance to complete this work, Sound Transit says.

The work is set to run nightly from 7 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, to Thursday, Aug. 27, excluding weekends.