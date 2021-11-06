Sound Transit plans night work along I-5, SR 104 interchange overnight Nov. 9

Sound Transit’s contractor will work at night along the I-5 and the SR 104 Interchange overnight Tuesday, Nov. 9 to complete a concrete pour for the elevated guideway for the future Lynnwood Link Extension.

This work — set from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. — will include an overnight closure of the on-ramp from eastbound SR 104. A detour will be provided (see map for the full closure detour). This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.