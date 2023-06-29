Sound Transit plans closure of 212th St SW June 30

On Friday, June 30, Sound Transit’s contractor will begin work on 212th Street Southwest to set the traction power sub station for the Lynnwood Link light rail extension. This work will require the closure of 212 Street Southwest at 55th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day.
Detorus will be provided (see map).
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.