Sound Transit planning to open office in MLT

Sound Transit is proceeding with plans to open an office in Mountlake Terrace. That’s the news from the latest Mountlake Terrace City Manager’s report.

A building permit application has been submitted to make tenant improvements to more than 19,000 square feet of space on the third floor of the Redstone Building at 6100 219th St. S.W). This is the same building where the interim City Hall is located.

The value of the work is listed at $300,000, the report notes. Additional permits, such as plumbing, electrical and mechanical, will also be needed.

Sound Transit will be extending its light rail system from Northgate through Mountlake Terrace, with completion of the Mountlake Terrace light rail station expected in 2024.